Karnal health facility inspected

Karnal, July 2

A National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) team on Tuesday visited Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Muradgarh, for an external assessment and to review its facilities. The health facility is part of the Indri sub-divisional hospital.

This inspection is a crucial component of the national-level assessment to ensure healthcare facilities meet the required standards. On Monday, team members visited Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Bilona, which comes under the Assandh sub-divisional hospital.

Dr Ramandeep from Ludhiana and Dr Jyoti from Mandi are part of the team that inspected the facilities to verify compliance with the parameters of services, said Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Ravinder Sandhu.

In Karnal district, a total of 11 health facilities, including the Civil Hospital and eight Public Health Centres, are NQAS certified. As many as 10 Ayushman Arogya Mandir sub-centres, national assessment of which was done in the past 40 days, are awaiting results. The checklist of the assessment covers each and every part of services provided to residents.

“The purpose of the assessment is to ensure that our healthcare institutions are providing the highest standard of care to patients. The team members evaluate various parameters to see if these align with the benchmark set by the National Health Systems Resource Centre,” said Dr Sandhu.

“We have been making efforts to meet the national-level standards,” he added.

The assessment includes a thorough check of medical services, efficiency of patient care, adequacy of medical equipment and cleanliness and maintenance of the facilities.

