Karnal Integrated Command & Control Centre not fully operational

September 25

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), an ambitious project of the Smart City Mission, is “not fully operational” even after over nine months of being inaugurated on December 5, 2021 by the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar.

Earlier, it was claimed that it would act as a “nerve centre” for operations, management, day-to-day monitoring of traffic, disaster management and strengthening safety and security in the city. The CM had also claimed that this project would interlink all departments of public utility, but so far, this has not been done.

As per information, the project is not working fully on “go live” mode as the documentation work with the Union Government has not been completed.

As per sources, at the time when the project was launched, it was claimed that all departments providing basic amenities and emergency services, including the police, fire, HSVP, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), UHBVN, Public Health and others would be inter-linked, but due to software issues, this could not be done. Around 25,000 streetlights are being installed, but are not linked to this centre, while the water supply project, SCADA, is yet to start. “Due to the software issue, these departments have not been linked so far,” said an official.

At present, this project is mainly being used to manage the traffic system and issuing challans. The work of issuing the challans was to be done automatically, but most of the work is being done manually, said the sources.

As many as 536 CCTV cameras have been installed at 63 points, including 29 major junctions. Besides, 36 display boards and 35 emergency call boxes were installed in different parts of the city. As per the authorities, people are still not aware of these emergency call boxes, which were installed to facilitate people in any emergency such as snatching, loot, or any other incidents. Out of the 29 traffic-light junctions, only five are working on the auto-analyzer mode, while 12 are on the blinking mode and the remaining are on the fixed timing mode. The sources said the facial recognition system had not become operational so far at this centre.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL), said he had pushed the agency to work on all components, which were assured. “Several components are working at present and the remaining will start working soon,” said the CEO. He said the Police Department had been inter-linked with the centre and soon the monitoring of LED lights, water supply, the GPS monitoring of garbage vehicles and others would be added.

