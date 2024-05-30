Karnal: Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College set to introduce new courses

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 29
The Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) is going to introduce several postgraduate (PG) diploma and degree courses. These are likely to start from the new academic session in August.
Specialised training
- The college will offer PG diploma in radiology, respiratory medicine and gynaecology, along with PG courses in skin and pathology.
- These are likely to start from the new academic session in August
The college will offer PG diploma in radiology, respiratory medicine and gynaecology, along with PG courses in skin and pathology. These courses will be launched under the aegis of the National Board of Examination (NBE).
After the approval of the government, the KCGMC authorities have deposited the requisite fees to the regulatory body. The college administration is now eagerly waiting for the final green signal from the NBE.
“We are going to start three diploma courses, two PG courses from the new academic session. We are hopeful that the final approval will come soon so that these courses can be start from the new academic session,” said Dr MK Garg, Director, KCGMC.
In addition to this, the KCGMC is also going to give a boost to its paediatric department by introducing two MD seats. The approval from this course has been given by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and it will start from the new academic session, the Director added.
The Director further stated that they were going to send a proposal to the government for the approval of the MD courses in ENT, eye and psychiatry.
Currently, the KCGMC offers a variety of MD courses including physiology (3), biochemistry (4), anatomy (4), microbiology (4), pharmacology (2) and forensic medicine (2), he said. Besides, it offers post MBBS Diplomate of National Board (DNB) (PG courses) in anesthesia (4), general medicine (4), general surgery (4), gynecology (2), orthopaedics (2), and post diploma DNB courses in anaesthesia (4), gynaecology (2) and orthopedics (2), said Dr Garg.
