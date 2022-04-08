Jas murder case: Karnal lawyers not to defend accused

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 7

Members of the Karnal Bar Association on Thursday announced not to defend the accused in the murder of four-year-old Jas of Kamalpur Roran village.

They said none of the advocates would appear from the accused’s side in the court as such cases were a sign of uncivilised society. They said the accused should be punished rigorously.

“We are living in a civilised society. The brutal murder of this kind is considered as the rarest of rare case of heinous crime. So, we have decided not to defend the accused in this case,” said advocate Kanwarpreet Singh Bhatia, former president, Karnal Bar Association. Advocate JP Shekhpura said on humanitarian ground, the bar had decided not to appear from accused’s side.

Meanwhile, the police have detained a few persons, but did not disclose the outcome. “We are working on all angles and will crack the case soon,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP.

Notably, Jas had gone missing on Tuesday morning under mysterious circumstances. —