Karnal: Lineman held on bribery charge

Karnal, August 12
A team of the State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, today arrested a lineman while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 21,000 from a person for adjusting a pending bill and allotting a new meter.
Sachin Kumar, Inspector of the State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, said a resident of Pitampura colony had complained that he purchased a property in the area in respect of which a previous bill of Rs 70,000 was pending. The complainant said Parveen Pal, a lineman of Newal subdivision, demanded Rs 21,000 for adjusting that bill and issuing a new connection.
A trap was laid and the accused arrested from Pitampura colony on Friday evening. A case has been registered against the lineman under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...