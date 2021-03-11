Karnal: Lineman held on bribery charge

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 12

A team of the State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, today arrested a lineman while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 21,000 from a person for adjusting a pending bill and allotting a new meter.

Sachin Kumar, Inspector of the State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, said a resident of Pitampura colony had complained that he purchased a property in the area in respect of which a previous bill of Rs 70,000 was pending. The complainant said Parveen Pal, a lineman of Newal subdivision, demanded Rs 21,000 for adjusting that bill and issuing a new connection.

A trap was laid and the accused arrested from Pitampura colony on Friday evening. A case has been registered against the lineman under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

#karnal