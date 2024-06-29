Karnal MC amps up efforts to improve survey ranking

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 28

With an aim to improve the ranking in Swachh Survekshan, Karnal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishek Meena held a meeting with officials of the civic body and the agency that has been assigned the work of garbage collection and processing at the cluster level on Friday.

To ensure 100% garbage collection — Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner, Karnal

Meena, while reviewing the works being done by them, directed them to ensure that every household, shop, institution is covered in the door-to-door garbage collection exercise. He also called for fixing of the garbage collection timing for every colony so that garbage does not end up on roads and empty spaces. Garbage should be collected by 2 pm, he directed.

“We have already received a three-star rating under the garbage-free city category. Now it is our goal to achieve five stars. To achieve this goal, we are working on different parameters. We are ensuring segregation of waste at the source, as well as 100 per cent garbage collection,” said Meena.

He also directed the agency to increase the number of vehicles involved in garbage collection. “There are currently 87 tippers, one e-tipper, 22 rickshaws and two e-rickshaws in the municipal area. An additional 17 tippers are needed. The agency must provide an action plan on when the new tippers would be included in the fleet and prepare a route plan in advance,” the Commissioner directed.

Meena directed the agency to deploy workers on the field to spread awareness among residents about waste segregation. Motivators from the KMC should conduct awareness activities throughout the city to get better results, he said.

He said people could lodge complaints about garbage collection through the agency’s toll-free number 1800 891 1863 or the municipal corporation’s toll-free number 1800 180 2700. They can also file complaints online via the Swachh Haryana app and Swachhata app.

He stressed connecting solid waste management plant with the integrated command and control centre (ICCC), an ambitious project of the Smart City Mission which aims to bring a majority of the services on a single platform. He directed the agency to implement it for better monitoring. A meeting with Karnal Smart City Limited and ICCC teams should be scheduled soon to move forward with this integration, he said.

The commissioner said a monthly inspection plan should be prepared for all zone incharges, detailing which areas they need to visit on a specific day. They should conduct checks both in the field and on the system, and submit a monthly report. All data related to their tasks should be collected.

Meena directed officials to ensure that there were no vulnerable points for garbage accumulation in any area. Cleaning staff should be appointed to maintain strict vigilance at such points, he said.

