Karnal MC begins GIS mapping of stormwater, potable water lines

Parveen Arora
Karnal, November 30
The Municipal Corporation, Karnal (KMC), and Municipal Committee, Gharaunda, have started Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of essential utilities, including sewer, stormwater and water lines, being laid under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, and by the civic body.
Officials said the process would help in managing the city’s infrastructure. It would also help in improving the efficiency and effectiveness in delivering quality services to residents of the Karnal city and Gharaunda town, especially the unplanned areas.
“We have started the GIS mapping. I have reviewed the execution of the work. The initiative would be helpful in conducting future planning,” said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anish Yadav.
GIS mapping is a valuable tool for the civic body to enhance its information management and communication. By storing and sharing the geospatial data, the KMC would facilitate collaboration and coordination among different departments and stakeholders, he added.
KMC Commissioner Abhishek Meena said they would cover 148 km of sewer lines being laid under the AMRUT scheme and around 450 km of sewer lines laid earlier by the civic body. Meena added the mapping of nearly 50 km of water lines laid under the AMRUT scheme and around 550 km of lines that were laid earlier would also be undertaken.
