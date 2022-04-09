Karnal MC building branch faces staff crunch, work hit

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 8

The building branch of the Karnal Municipal Corporation is short of staff, owing to which, the work of the branch has taken a hit and residents are facing problems. All building-related works have been affected.

According to information, the single post of the District Town Planner (DTP) and all the three posts of Assistant Town Planner (ATPs) are lying vacant.

A DTP from Panchkula was given an additional charge at the civic body, but he only came once a week. Now, his charge has also been withdrawal, owing to which the post has gone vacant again.

Against the two sanctioned posts of building inspector, only one is taking care of around 1.60 lakh properties that include houses, shops, commercial buildings and other establishments.

He has also been given the additional charge of three days in a week at the Directorate Office, Panchkula.

Another building inspector of Panipat has been given the additional charge of the Karnal MC, but he has not been coming to the office for the past month now.

As per sources, there is a requirement of around 20 building inspectors as the population of the city has crossed four lakh, but there are only two sanctioned posts for the same.

The KMC has four sanctioned posts of draftsmen, of which only one is filled. Similarly, the single post of assistant architect is also yet to be filled. In the absence of the DTP, ATPs and other staff members, residents are running from pillar to post to get their works done.

“I have applied for the approval of a building plan, but in the absence of staff, it is lying pending in the office of the DTP,” said Sagar, a local.

Another resident said he had applied for the approval of the blue print of his shop, but it was still pending.

Gagandeep Singh, Joint Commissioner, said the branch was facing acute shortage of staff.

“The issue was raised during the visit of the Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta at the office of the civic body. We also told him about the branch-wise shortage of staff. We are hopeful the staff will come soon,” Singh added.