Karnal MC floats fresh tender for pending STP projects

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 23

After three bidders failed the technical evaluation process, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) floated a fresh tender for the construction of the pending works of 20 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in Phoosgarh, 8 MLD STP in Shiv Colony, an intermediate pumping station (IPS) at Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill and in Saidpura, under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

“The KMC had floated a tender for this project last month, and only three companies filed bids, which did not qualify the technical evaluation process. Now, we have called for a fresh tender for the pending works,” said KMC Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar.

As per the KMC sources, the project has already failed several deadlines.

A construction company was assigned the project, which started the work on November 15, 2017. The first deadline was October 2019 that was later extended to March 31, 2020, and then to December 31, 2020, followed by June 30, 2021, and then to February 28, 2022. So far, about 15 per cent work of the Phoosgarh project, 25 per cent of the Shiv Colony project, 10 per cent work at the sugar mill, and 20 per cent work of the Saidpura project is pending.

#karnal