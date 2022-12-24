Karnal MC floats fresh tender for pending STP projects

Karnal, December 23
After three bidders failed the technical evaluation process, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) floated a fresh tender for the construction of the pending works of 20 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in Phoosgarh, 8 MLD STP in Shiv Colony, an intermediate pumping station (IPS) at Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill and in Saidpura, under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.
“The KMC had floated a tender for this project last month, and only three companies filed bids, which did not qualify the technical evaluation process. Now, we have called for a fresh tender for the pending works,” said KMC Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar.
As per the KMC sources, the project has already failed several deadlines.
A construction company was assigned the project, which started the work on November 15, 2017. The first deadline was October 2019 that was later extended to March 31, 2020, and then to December 31, 2020, followed by June 30, 2021, and then to February 28, 2022. So far, about 15 per cent work of the Phoosgarh project, 25 per cent of the Shiv Colony project, 10 per cent work at the sugar mill, and 20 per cent work of the Saidpura project is pending.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...