Karnal MC initiates measures to avert flooding during monsoon

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 8

The Karnal Municipal Corporation has initiated measures to avert flooding during the monsoon season. It has floated a tender for the operation and maintenance of 11 drainage disposal points across the city. These points play a crucial role in draining water during rainfall.

As per the authorities, this step aims at enhancing the efficiency of water drainage systems and mitigate the risk of flood-like situations in the city. Besides, the MC will hire 12 operators to ensure the smooth functioning of the city’s four intermediate pumping stations, constructed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation.

“Our goal is to ensure that the drainage systems operate seamlessl to minimise the risk of waterlogging. We have floated tenders for operation and maintenance of disposal points. The work is likely to start as soon as the agency is finalised,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC.

The agency will continue the maintenance work for the next three and a half months. Manpower and generators will be provided by the agency.

“If the motors at the disposal points break down, the agency will be responsible for their repair. Employees will work in three shifts at all disposal points,” he said, adding that the agency would have to install generator sets with the capacities of 25 KVA, 62 KVA and 125 KVA, and motors with the capacities of 7.5 HP, 10 HP, 17.5 HP, 20 HP, 50 HP, and 100 HP. An estimated cost of this project is Rs 39.45 lakh, he added.

There are four intermediate pumping stations near Heritage Lawn, Meera Ghati, Hakikat Nagar and Saidpura. The stations situated near Heritage Lawn and Meera Ghati are operational, while those of Hakikat Nagar and Saidpura will be completed in 10-15 days.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Monsoon