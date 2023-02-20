Karnal MC issues demand notice to 19 shopkeepers for ownership rights

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 19

The Municipal Corporation, (MC) Karnal, has started the process to give ownership rights to tenants of the MC shops, who have been running their establishments for the past 20 years. Demand notices have been issued to 19 shopkeepers of Karan Park, who are willing to purchase shops. They are required to deposit 25 per cent of the value in 15 days. The remaining amount would have to be deposited in three months, said Arun Bhargava, Deputy Municipal Commissioner.

Prior to the execution of conveyance deed, the shopkeepers will have to deposit the development charge, water and sewerage charges and solid waste management fee, he added.