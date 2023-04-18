Karnal MC launches complaint redressal system

Parveen Arora
Karnal, April 17
The Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, has launched a complaint redressal mechanism to address citizens’ sewer, water, streetlights and issues related to rain water disposal within a prescribed time frame.
Under the new mechanism, ward-wise complaint centres are being established where people can register their grievances. Residents can also submit their complaints on toll-free numbers. The agency hired for complaint redressal has to resolve the problem within the prescribed time, otherwise a penalty would be imposed on it as well as on the concerned Junior Engineer (JE), assistant engineer and executive engineer (XEN).
The concerned JEs have to collect the complaints registered at the centre as well as at toll-free numbers, and they have to send the complaints to the agency. The agency would ensure that a GPS system is installed on sewer cleaning machines, diesel pumps and generator set so that there is no issue related to the disbursement of bills.
The working of the JE and agency would be monitored by the assistant engineer and the working of the mechanism by the executive engineer (XEN). The authorities claim the new system will ease the process of filing complaints and help the officials monitor the response timing by the agency, which has been hired for one year till March 28, 2024.
“Ward-wise complaint centres are being established in all 20 wards to provide assistance to the public so that they do not have to come to the MC office with their complaints. This mechanism would monitor the response of the concerned agency as well as of the civic body staff members and officials,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, MC.
Display boards with information on toll-free numbers, mobile numbers of the agency and officials of the civic body are being installed at various places in the city, the Commissioner Abhishek Meena maintained.
Penalty for ignoring plaints on sewers
- Rs 1,000 per complaint for sewer cleaning works and not attending to phone
- Rs 1,000 per day for not resolving the complaint within 12 hours
- Rs 1,000 per hour for not addressing complaint regarding manhole cover
- Rs 5,000 per day per street for not lifting silt, muck, debris within 24 hours
- Rs 1,000 per hour on the failure of operation of genset, diesel engine after electricity disruption
- Rs 50,000 per inspection if the motor, pump and starters are not found in working condition
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect