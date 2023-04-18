Karnal MC launches complaint redressal system

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 17

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, has launched a complaint redressal mechanism to address citizens’ sewer, water, streetlights and issues related to rain water disposal within a prescribed time frame.

Under the new mechanism, ward-wise complaint centres are being established where people can register their grievances. Residents can also submit their complaints on toll-free numbers. The agency hired for complaint redressal has to resolve the problem within the prescribed time, otherwise a penalty would be imposed on it as well as on the concerned Junior Engineer (JE), assistant engineer and executive engineer (XEN).

The concerned JEs have to collect the complaints registered at the centre as well as at toll-free numbers, and they have to send the complaints to the agency. The agency would ensure that a GPS system is installed on sewer cleaning machines, diesel pumps and generator set so that there is no issue related to the disbursement of bills.

The working of the JE and agency would be monitored by the assistant engineer and the working of the mechanism by the executive engineer (XEN). The authorities claim the new system will ease the process of filing complaints and help the officials monitor the response timing by the agency, which has been hired for one year till March 28, 2024.

“Ward-wise complaint centres are being established in all 20 wards to provide assistance to the public so that they do not have to come to the MC office with their complaints. This mechanism would monitor the response of the concerned agency as well as of the civic body staff members and officials,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, MC.

Display boards with information on toll-free numbers, mobile numbers of the agency and officials of the civic body are being installed at various places in the city, the Commissioner Abhishek Meena maintained.

Penalty for ignoring plaints on sewers