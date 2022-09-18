Karnal MC starts repair of roads

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 17

Bringing respite to commuters who ply on roads full of potholes, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) has initiated work on filling, repair and resurfacing of roads.

As per officials, the civic body has made a list of damaged roads and begun work on a couple of these, while tenders have been floated for the remaining. They said a sum of Rs 5.5 crore was expected to be spent on the repair and recarpeting of roads.

“Major roads and junctions with heavy damages have been identified and we have started work on a couple of roads. We have floated tenders for the others. This has been done to facilitate commuters,” said Ajay Tomar, Commissioner, Karnal MC.

The city roads have suffered heavy damage during the monsoon, which include both roads of Mughal Canal, Railway Road, the road between Tau Devi Lal Chowk and Maharana Pratap Chowk, Sector 13, Model Town, Sector 6, Hansi Road, Sector14, Sector 8 market road, entry road of Sector 7, road between Kunjpura Road near Budhakhera and Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, and others. These are full of potholes and pose threat to commuters.

The Commissioner said “We have issued work order to strengthen the Sector 8 market road, and an estimate is being prepared for the road between Kunjpura Road and Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk.”

They have floated a tender for the patchwork of roads in Wards 6, 7,18,19 and 20, which will be opened next week. The work order to strengthen the entry road of Sector 7 has also been issued, Tomar said.

The Commissioner said the estimates of strengthening Sector 7 Ring Road, road dividing Sector-13 and 14, and for the patch work on roads in Sector 6 and 14, have been prepared.

Tomar said the repair work of the Mughal Canal was under the defect liability period and the agency had been asked to start the repair work.