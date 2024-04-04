Karnal MC tightens noose on property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 3

Tightening the grip on property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation, Karnal, has commenced the auctioning process for four properties, the owners of which collectively owe dues of Rs 2.9 crore towards the civic body. These have not deposited their property tax from 2010-11 to 2023-24.

Among these defaulters, one property is situated near Dayanand Nagar, while the remaining three are located near Baladi and Uchana, along the National Highway-44. The outstanding amounts for these properties are Rs 2,18,46,600, Rs 46,62,866, Rs 24,40,344, and Rs 2,82,566.

“The outstanding property tax of these properties has been declared as arrears of land revenue. We will auction these properties to recover the outstanding dues. Notices have been served on the owners to deposit their dues. We will also send notices to other defaulters. If failed, we will initiate the further process for other defaulters,” said Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner.

He said till the auctioning process is completed, owners are prohibited from selling or leasing these properties without prior permission from the civic body.

The MC Commissioner said there are 1,68,207 properties in the city, including 84,880 residential, 14,422 commercial, 1,243 industrial, 1,343 institution, 15,714 vacant plots, 2,007 special category properties, 7,987 mixed-use properties, and 611 agriculture properties.

“In the previous financial year, the MC successfully collected Rs 21.91 crore. The public availed of a cent percent rebate on one-time payment and a 15 per cent rebate on the current bill. In the last month alone, the MC collected Rs 6.40 crore,” Meena added.

Besides, the civic body has recently issued notices to 208 property tax defaulters, directing them to clear their dues. Only 17 of them have deposited the pending amount, while the rest are yet to come forward.

Gagandeep Singh, tax superintendent, said the final notices will be served before taking further action.

He said 1,700 property tax defaulters owe taxes exceeding Rs 1 lakh each, including around 8 from Central government institutes and around 10 from state government institutes.

The MC Commissioner said they have been taking steps to recover the tax that is essential for the development and maintenance of the city.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal