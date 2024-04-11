Karnal med college’s defunct radiology dept bounces back

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 10

In a relief for patients coming to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), a radiologist has finally joined the medical college.

Now, patients will not have to get ultrasound and other scanning services from outside the hospital. The radiologist has initiated ultrasound examinations and reporting of CT scans and MRIs for medico-legal and emergency cases. The authorities claimed that the new joining would boost the Radiology Department, which had been non-functional for the past some time.

Prior to this joining, only one out of the six sanctioned posts of radiologist was filled, but she is on maternity leave. Another senior resident had also joined in November last year, but she had resigned recently, leaving the department without any radiologist.

In such a situation, patients were forced to get ultrasound tests done at private labs. In the case of pregnant women, the college authorities had tied up with private diagnostic centres to conduct scans.

“Ultrasound examinations, MRIs, and CT scans are important for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. Since the department was running without a radiologist, we raised the issue with the higher authorities. Now, with the joining of a senior resident in the department, patients will no longer need to seek scanning services outside the medical college,” said Dr MK Garg, Director, KCGMC.

“The new radiologist is performing 30-40 scans on patients daily. He is also providing reporting facilities for MRIs, CT scans of the medico-legal and emergency cases,” Dr Garg added. He said with the radiologist, an anesthetist had also joined the college. Their joining would strengthen both departments, he said.

