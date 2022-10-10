Karnal mini secretariat to get new record room

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 9

Aimed at providing a dedicated space for keeping records of the Revenue Department, Karnal Smart City Ltd. (KSCL), is constructing a modern record room on the premises of mini secretariat in Sector 12. The work on this project has started and the company has to build it in 12 months.

The revenue records of Karnal district between 1865 and 1964, Panipat (1865-1959), Kurukshetra (1865-1956), Kaithal (1865-1957) and the court records of Karnal district between 1905 and March 31, 1987, were lying with the old record room near Mahatma Gandhi Chowk. After the building was declared condemned, the records were shifted to the first floor of the second phase building of the mini secretariat, but it has limited space.

“The present record room has limited space for keeping records as well as for public dealing, therefore a dedicated record room is required. The project has been taken up in the Smart City Mission and the work has started,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner. This building is being constructed at the cost of Rs 4.63 crore for the upkeep of the records, he added. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone of this project on September 4.

“This building is being constructed in the 422sq m area. The ground floor will have office rooms, while first and second floors will have racks for the protection of records,” he added. A curtain wall has been proposed on the front wall for aesthetic purpose, he said.

The records have already been digitalised and the application/software is available with the department, he further said.