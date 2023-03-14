Karnal mini sectt to deliver cashless DL & RC services

Karnal, March 13
After the recent theft of Rs 25 lakh at Saral Kendra in mini secretariat, the authorities have decided to start a cashless facility for services related to the issuance of driving license (DL) and vehicle registration certificate (RC). A private bank has been roped in for delivering the services.
“An order for QR code-enabled PoS machines has been placed by the bank and we are hopeful that these would be installed in a couple of days,” said SDM Anubhav Mehta. It is learnt that Rs 25 lakh cash was stolen from the locker on the intervening night of March 1 and 2 from Saral Kendra. The thieves also took the digital video recorders (DVRs) of the CCTV cameras along. The police are still clueless about the miscreants.
