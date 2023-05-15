Karnal Municipal Corporation begins campaign to collect reusable items from households

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 14

With an aim to help needy people, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) will start a campaign, ‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’, on Monday, under which it will collect reusable items from households. To promote the concept of 3 Rs — reduce, reuse and recycle — various centres will be opened. The initiative will encourage people to donate unused belongings to the less privileged. The campaign will continue till the World Environment Day (June 5) in all 20 wards of the city.

Tackling waste Records of every item would be maintained at the registration desk

A special door-to-door drive will also be carried out to encourage people to donate

Waste material will be recycled for further use, which will help in reducing waste

“In a bid to inculcate the spirit of donating reusable items among residents of the city, the KMC is going to start this campaign under the initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. We will open three to four centres for the collection of items like clothes, shoes, books, toys, electronics and more,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC.

Volunteers of self-help groups, NGOs or residents welfare associations (RWAs) and others will be roped in at these centres along with the KMC employees to collect the items, he added.