Karnal Municipal Corporation revenue division turns to retired employees

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 22

The revenue division of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) is running without regular staff and dependent on the retired employees.

All key posts of the division like Tehsildar, Kanungo, and Patwari are filled with retired employees and they are also overburdened due to shortage of staff. No clerk, and assistant has been given to them. They have been appointed after retirement as no posting of regular staff was done, said sources.

The Anti-encroachment drive has been hit badly due to shortage of staff as massive encroachment has been done on the MC land.

The present staff are not only looking into the anti-encroachment drive, but also appear in court cases of land dispute.

Besides, they have to deal with public grievances pertaining to land dispute, encroachment on government land. It is their duty to inspect the site and also submit the report, which is also time consuming, said an official. The present staff has to verify the area of land in property tax.

Apart from it, the work of mutation of land is also affected as the mutation of a large area in the city is yet to be done on the name of KMC.

The data collected by The Tribune says that there is 2,101 acres of land of the KMC, of which the mutation of 1,240 acres is yet to be done. As many as 1,191 acres of the KMC have been encroached upon in the different parts of the city. Of the encroached land, maximum land is of Karnal city limit, while the area of Saidpura, Kailash, Mangalpur, Baldi, Budhakhera, Jhanjhari, Daha, Kambopura, Uchana, Zarifabad have been encroached upon.

“We are conducting the measurement of land to determine the actual position. Fencing of the KMC land will be done after removing the encroachments. We are also getting the mutation of our land done on the KMC name,” said Naresh Narwal, Commissioner KMC.