Karnal: Mystery shrouds man's death in police station, family alleges murder

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 12

A man, aged around 30, died under mysterious circumstances inside a lock-up at the Assandh police station late on Sunday night.

The police have termed it a case of "suicide by hanging", but the man’s kin claimed it to be murder by the police.

The deceased, identified as Ramesh Kashyap, a resident of ward number 3 in Assandh, was an accused in a scuffle case and as per his family members, he was arrested on Saturday evening. However, the police claimed that he was arrested on Sunday night.

As per the police, the accused committed suicide by hanging himself in the lock-up, while his family members alleged that he was tortured and murdered at the police station.

The kin protested at the police station, demanding justice and action against cops for his death, and a compensation for the family.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia suspended the investigating officer (IO), ASI Randheer Singh, for alleged for lapses in the investigation.

“My husband was engaged in a brawl with someone on September 10 and a complaint was lodged against him. The police arrested him on Saturday afternoon, but he did not appear before court even after 24 hours. My husband was murdered by the police inside the police station,” Rajandeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, alleged.

After the assurance of a judicial inquiry, the family members gave their consent for the postmortem.

The compliance of the directions issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the custodial death cases is being done.