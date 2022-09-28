Karnal naib tehsildar resigns

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 27

Days after the arrest of Gharaunda Tehsildar Nikhil Singla in a graft case, Karnal Naib Tehsildar Rahul Boora resigned from his post today. Singla had the additional charge of Karnal and Indri tehsils.

Citing personal reasons, he submitted his resignation to the SDM, Karnal, Anubhav Mehta, and the Deputy Commissioner, Anish Yadav.

After his resignation, more vacuum has been created at the Karnal tehsil and in the district, which is already facing acute shortage of revenue officials.

There are five tehsils – Karnal, Indri, Gharaunda, Nilokheri and Assandh, and three sub-tehsils – Nigdhu, Ballah and Nissing in the district.

Out of the five sanctioned posts of tehsildar, only one official is working at present while the other one is on long leave. Out of the eight posts of naib tehsildar, three are working and two are on long leave due to which revenue-related works such as registration of land, mutation of land, certification and others are affected across the district.

The additional charge of Karnal tehsil was given to Gharaunda Tehsildar Nikhil Singla, but he was arrested by the State Vigilance Bureau nearly a fortnight ago. “After the arrest of Singla, the post of Karnal tehsildar has fallen vacant. The naib tehsildar was looking after the work, but now he has tendered his resignation, so no registration work is being done” said an official.

However, the additional charge was given to the Nilokheri tehsildar, but her digital signature was not created till Tuesday evening, due to which no registration of land and other works could be done at the Karnal tehsil, said an official.

“My friend has taken an appointment for today, but I am surprised, there is no tehsildar and naib tehsildar in the tehsil for the registration of land. We have to go back empty handed. We have been told that the Nilokheri tehsildar has been given the additional charge, but her digital signature has not yet been created,” said Vijay Kumar, a resident of the city.

“The naib tehsildar has submitted his resignation and we are making adjustments with the existing officials by giving them the additional charge so that people’s work does not suffer further,” said Anish Yadav, DC.

