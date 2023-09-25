Karnal: Nari Niketan to get new building by mid-Oct

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, September 24

The state’s lone Nari Niketan, which is presently running from a dilapidated building with inadequate space for the residents, will soon start functioning from a new and spacious building. The civil work of the new building has been completed and the interior work is at the final stage. The authorities claimed that the work will be completed by mid-October.

With this new building, Karnal Smart City Project will add a new feather in its cap. The building is being constructed by the Karnal Smart City Ltd., an agency looking after the Karnal Smart City project.

The issue of the poor condition of the Nari Niketan was raised by inmates and several organisations at different platforms. “There are presently 30 inmates living in the building. After the new building is constructed, we will shift the inmates there,” Sandhya, Superintendent of Nari Niketan, said.

In order to provide better facilities to inmates, the authorities had decided to construct the new building. The new building is a part of Shakti Colony’s ‘mixed use development’ project, which will cost Rs 106.97 crore. The estimated cost of the new building of the Nari Niketan is around Rs 4.7 crore, an official associated with the project said.

The new building will have sufficient space for inmates. The building has seven rooms on the ground floor, and the first floor has a facility of three halls where 72 inmates can live comfortably. Apart from this, there is a workshop on the second floor and that will be useful in enhancing the skills of the inmates in activities like stitching and painting, among others. There is a kitchen, library and other facilities for recreational activities, Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said.

“I regularly review the progress of the works being carried out under the Smart City Project. I recently visited the new Nari Niketan building and I am hopeful that it will be made functional in October,” DC Yadav said.

#Karnal