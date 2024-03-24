Karnal: NCC cadets pay tributes to martyrs

Karnal: NCC air-wing cadets from Pandit Chiranji Lal Sharma Government College, Sector 14, paid tributes to martyrs. The cadets cleaned the memorials of the martyrs and offered floral tributes. They raised slogans hailing the martyrs and sang patriotic songs. Flight Lieutenant Dr Suresh Kumar Duggal, NCC Officer of the college, said the objective of the initiative was to remember the martyrdom of our brave heroes.
Baseball team bags 3rd position
Yamunanagar: The baseball team (men) of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, secured the third position in the Haryana State-Inter College Baseball Championship organised by the state Directorate of Higher Education at Government College, Kalka. Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang congratulated the members of the victorious team on their achievement. Randeep Singh Jauhar, the president of the college governing body and managing committee, also congratulated the winners.
