Karnal police bust gang offering 'work from home' jobs, arrest two

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 14

The Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang of fraudsters who were allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of providing them ‘work from home’ jobs and arrested two persons.

They used to lure people to fill forms and documents while sitting at home and assured to pay Rs 24.60 per form. Later, they took a large amount of money on one or the other pretexts such as formalities like verification or validation of documents, etc. So far, they had cheated over 100 people, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar of Bihar, who is currently living in Ghaziabad in UP; and Jatin, a resident of Central Delhi. They were arrested on May 11 from different locations and the police have recovered Rs 2.52 lakh from their possession. They were produced in a court on May 12 and taken on two-day police remand, said Ganga Ram Punia, SP.

The police had lodged a under Sections 419, 420, 467, 471 and 120B of the IPC on the complaint of a local woman at the cyber police station of Karnal Range on April 29.