Karnal Police launch drive to curb noise pollution

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 29

The Karnal police have launched a drive to curb noise pollution caused by DJ providers during functions in the city. They have taken preventive action against 13 music system vendors in the past week for playing loud music after 10 pm, said the police.

The action was taken after receiving complaints at dial 112 from residents of various areas who were disturbed by the blaring noise from banquet halls at night.

The police said warnings were issued to the violators and even banquet owners had given a written undertaking that they would not allow DJs after 10 pm, but despite thewarnings and giving undertakings, several have flouted norms. “There is a ban on DJs and music systems after 10 pm as people, especially the elderly, and children, get disturbed. Fiftysix banquet hall owners have given undertaking, but they have failed to adhere to the directions, after which preventive action against the DJ providers has been taken, said Shashank Kumar Sawan, SP. Action has been taken against the DJ providers and if the incident is repeated, the banquet hall owners too would be penalised, he added.

#Environment #Karnal #Pollution