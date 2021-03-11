Karnal police seek legal action against 80 persons

Karnal, June 1
Tightening the noose around people filing fake complaints, the Karnal police have lodged cases in different courts seeking legal action under Section 182 of the IPC against 80 such persons in May only.
They filed 77 false complaints against innocent persons either to blackmail them or due to personal enmity. Earlier, the police had lodged cases against 160 persons who filed 152 false complaints.
“We have lodged cases in different courts against 80 persons for filing false complaints to harass innocent persons,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP.
Section 182 of the IPC had a provision of imprisonment up to six months, a fine of Rs 1,000 or the both, he added.
Seven persons got six cases registered at the Madhuban police station that were found to be fake later during investigation, while the number was eight at the Sadar police station, he added.
Similarly, three persons got three cases registered each at the Munak and Gharaunda police stations, while eight fake ones were lodged in Indri. In Nissing, seven persons got six cases registered, while four got four cases registered in Kunjpura, the SP added.
Five persons filed fake complaint in five cases in Ram Nagar police station, while two in Taraori, four each in City police station and Assandh, three each in Nigdhu and Sector-32/33, six in Karnal women police station, four in Butana, two in Civil Lines and five in Assandh women police station, the SP said.
Punia warned people not to file fake complaints as it not only wastes the time of the police, but innocent people get harassed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast
Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...
ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta
Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...
Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee
Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...
Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence
Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Armed miscreants attack witness
Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is main accus...