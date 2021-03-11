Karnal police seek legal action against 80 persons

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 1

Tightening the noose around people filing fake complaints, the Karnal police have lodged cases in different courts seeking legal action under Section 182 of the IPC against 80 such persons in May only.

They filed 77 false complaints against innocent persons either to blackmail them or due to personal enmity. Earlier, the police had lodged cases against 160 persons who filed 152 false complaints.

“We have lodged cases in different courts against 80 persons for filing false complaints to harass innocent persons,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP.

Section 182 of the IPC had a provision of imprisonment up to six months, a fine of Rs 1,000 or the both, he added.

Seven persons got six cases registered at the Madhuban police station that were found to be fake later during investigation, while the number was eight at the Sadar police station, he added.

Similarly, three persons got three cases registered each at the Munak and Gharaunda police stations, while eight fake ones were lodged in Indri. In Nissing, seven persons got six cases registered, while four got four cases registered in Kunjpura, the SP added.

Five persons filed fake complaint in five cases in Ram Nagar police station, while two in Taraori, four each in City police station and Assandh, three each in Nigdhu and Sector-32/33, six in Karnal women police station, four in Butana, two in Civil Lines and five in Assandh women police station, the SP said.

Punia warned people not to file fake complaints as it not only wastes the time of the police, but innocent people get harassed.