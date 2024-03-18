Karnal: Pratap Public School hosted a workshop to raise awareness about cervical cancer and women’s health. The session was attended by the director-principal, junior branch incharge and all female teachers on campus. The event began with an overview on cervical cancer, discussing its prevalence and risk factors. The goal of the seminar was to educate participants about the risks, symptoms, screening methods and prevention methods. Noted obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Deepa Jain highlighted the role of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection in the development of cervical cancer and stressed on the significance of vaccination.

Swaraj Public School

Yamunanagar: Grandparents’ Day was celebrated at Swaraj Public School, Damla. Grandparents of students of classes Nursery to III were invited to bless the children and enjoy a programme. The chief guests at the programme were Mukand Schools director Shashi Bathla and manager Anil Budhiraja. The day was also celebrated at Mukand Public School, Model Town. Headmistress Monika Sharma expressed her gratitude to the grandparents present on the occasion.

Guru Nanak Khalsa College

Yamunanagar: The Department of Computer Science and Applications of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, launched a certificate course titled ‘Open Source Office Applications’ in collaboration with SA Jain College, Ambala City, and DAV College, Pehowa. College Principal Harinder Singh Kang said the duration of the course would be 33 hours. He said it would focus on understanding and using Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides with the help of Chat GPT. After the course, students would be able to work in an open-source office.

