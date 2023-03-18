Karnal ready to adopt RFID tag scanning for waste collection

Parveen Arora
Karnal, March 17
To ensure regular door-to-door waste collection from all households, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, is ready to install QR code-embedded radio-frequency identification (RFID) on the wall of every household and at the entry and exit point of every street of colonies and sectors to monitor garbage collection regularly.
“The agency appointed for the door-to-door collection of waste has to ensure service to the MC per the agreement,” said Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Meena.
As soon as the garbage collection vehicle will enter a street, the RFID tag installed at the entry point will automatically record it, which would also be reflected in the control room, added Meena.
After collecting garbage from a particular household, the employees will scan the QR code installed there to ensure that the garbage has been collected. This system will also help improve cleanliness in the city, said the Commissioner.
“We have abolished the secondary garbage collection points. Instead, the agency will create a system under which the garbage would directly reach the waste management plant. It will help eradicate the garbage menace in the city when heaps of garbage are found lying along roads,” said Meena.
“The MC would be able to get the data related to the total waste generated from each household. In case of the non-collection of garbage from any household, the employees concerned will be penalised,” added the Commissioner.
