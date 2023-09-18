Karnal reports 100 dengue cases in past two weeks

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 17

Dengue cases are on the rise in Karnal district. The situation can be gazed with the fact that around 100 cases have been reported in just a fortnight. So far, the district has recorded 165 cases. These are those cases that have been reported to the Health Department, while, as per the sources, there are several other cases that are being treated at private hospitals.

The health officials said the majority of the cases are from urban and semi-urban areas where negligence on the part of the residents led to the surge. As many as four cases were reported on Sunday and five on Saturday, said an official of the Health Department.

The department has also increased the vigil across the district formed 160 teams (10 in Karnal city and 150 in rural areas) to check the breeding of mosquitoes.

“We are making all out efforts to make people aware about the cause of spreading of these diseases,” said Dr Anu, Deputy Civil Surgeon.

These team members have inspected 3,56,424 households, commercial establishments, and other open sites, where they found larvae in coolers, earthen pots, fridges, water tanks, and other man-made containers at 4,845 places. Notices under the Municipal Act have been served on 2,604 people, she added.

“People are advised to check the water containers in their homes and surroundings so that breeding of mosquitoes can be avoided. People should celebrate Sunday as a dry day to clean their earthen pots, fridges, water tanks, coolers, and water containers. They should not allow water stagnation in their vicinity,” she appealed.

