Karnal: Rice exporter develops device to curb pollution

Karnal, March 31

In a bid to reduce industrial pollution, a Karnal-based exporter has claimed to have developed a mechanical device using absorbent to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2). The machine will also reduce the temperature of the emission gases by two-thirds.

Vijay Setia, managing director of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. and former president of All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA) and Ravi Saroj, from IIT Kharagpur have jointly developed this mechanism.

The developers took around two-year to come up with the machine. Now, after a trial of around three weeks they have filed a patent regarding the device.

“We want to remove toxic and greenhouse gases from the gaseous waste coming out of the industry units. For this we have developed a mechanical system which can be installed in the emission line. The gas absorbent fitted in the device act as a filter which cleans the gases and also reduces the temperature,” said Setia.

“I have filed a patent. Once the device is patented, I will encourage industrialists to adopt this device,” added Setia.

Mentioning about the working mechanism, he said through mechanical design, the flue gas (sometimes called exhaust gas or stack gas) coming out from the boiler are passed on the device that is based on a special adsorbent. The absorbent captures unburnt carbon and other inflammable particles that can be later used as a fuel, he added.

Many industries discharge harmful materials and gases such as ash, fine particles of incomplete combustion, carbon, and nitric oxides . These can also lead high temperature in the adjacent areas.

The developers believe this mechanism will help in reducing the pollution and also the dependency on compressed natural gas and piped natural gas.

