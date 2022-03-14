Karnal: Roadways staff threaten to go on strike from March 28

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 13

Scores of roadways employees today protested in the city to press for their demands, including reinstating the old pension scheme, implementation of already accepted demands, and their resentment against privatisation. The employees also threatened to go on a two-day strike from March 28.

On the call of the Haryana Roadways Karamchari Sanjha Manch, the roadways employees assembled at Karan Park, from where they took out a protest march towards the CM camp office, but were stopped by the police near Nirankari Bhawan. They handed over a memorandum to the SDM for the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in support of their demands.

Senior member of the Sanjha Morcha Om Prakash Grewal, along with other leaders, including Jaibir Ghanghas, Inder Singh Badhana and Sukhwinder Singh Byana, addressed the gathering. “When the public is not demanding to privatise the roadways, to why the government is doing so?” the leaders said.

They also demanded the government to include 10,000 new buses in the fleet of the roadways. “We demand to reinstate the old pension of the employees. All vacant posts should be filled with regular employees and there should be the promotion of drivers on the pattern of Punjab, Himachal and DTC,” they demanded.