Karnal: Second phase of Kalpana Chawla Govt Medical College hits a stumbling block

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 9

The bidding process of second phase of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) has hit a roadblock as the lowest bid quoted for its construction is higher than proposed budget for the project.

KCGMC Director Dr Jagdish Dureja said the state government had approved the project at an estimated cost of Rs 375 crore. Now, the received bits are higher than the proposed budget, the government will either call for re-tender or revise the budget.

300 additional beds, of these 150 in trauma centre

“The Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) was assigned for the project, which then floated the tender. The lowest bidder was called for negotiations but they couldn’t materialise,” said the director.

The proposed second phase will be developed in 10 acre where the old record room and the old court stood.

Majority of both the buildings have been demolished. The Forest Department had also axed trees which were coming on the way of second phase.

Presently, the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College has 536 bedded hospital and in second phase it will be equipped with 300 additional bed facility.