Karnal sees rise in maize arrival, but low yield per acre worries farmers

Karnal, June 28

The arrival of maize is in full swing in Karnal grain market. As many as 72,245 quintal of maize has arrived in the market so far, which is significantly higher as compared to 24,775 quintal last year.

Hot weather to blame Due to excessive heatwave during April-May-June, there has been decline in production of maize per acre. Last year, the farmers got a yield of nearly 45-46 quintal per acre while this year it was 25-31 quintal per acre.

“We have witnessed a significant increase in the arrival of maize this season as compared to last year. In April this year, we witnessed an arrival of 306 quintal, 539 quintal in May and 71,400 quintal in June while last year we recorded an arrival of 24,775 quintal in these three months,” said Sanjeev Sachdeva, secretary, Karnal Market Committee.

This season, the farmers are getting good prices of the crop as compared to last year. It is being sold at Rs 2,100-2,135 per quintal as compared to Rs 1,550-Rs 2,100 last season. Despite the increased arrival and favourable prices, farmers are grappling with the challenge of low yield.

Bharat Sachdeva, a farmer from Karnal who had cultivated maize in 31 acres in Shekhpura Sohana village, said no doubt this year the prices are good, but the lower production has disappointed them.

“Last year, the production was good, but prices were down. This year, prices are good as compared to last season, but the yield is down. There is no provision of government purchase in Karnal grain market, so the government should start it so that farmers get minimum support price (MSP), he said.

Anil, another farmer, said, “We are pleased with the current prices, which are higher than last year. The low yield this season is a major concern.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Rajinder, another farmer, said, “The yield is not meeting our expectations. Though we are getting good prices, due to the lower yield we are not able to get good returns.”

Rajnish Chaudhary, president, Karnal Arhtiyas Association, demanded that the government should start procurement of maize for both rabi and kharif seasons at the Karnal grain market.

