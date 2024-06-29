 Karnal sees rise in maize arrival, but low yield per acre worries farmers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Karnal sees rise in maize arrival, but low yield per acre worries farmers

Karnal sees rise in maize arrival, but low yield per acre worries farmers

Karnal sees rise in maize arrival, but low yield per acre worries farmers

A labourer spreads the maize crop at the Karnal grain market on Friday. Photo Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 28

The arrival of maize is in full swing in Karnal grain market. As many as 72,245 quintal of maize has arrived in the market so far, which is significantly higher as compared to 24,775 quintal last year.

Hot weather to blame

Due to excessive heatwave during April-May-June, there has been decline in production of maize per acre. Last year, the farmers got a yield of nearly 45-46 quintal per acre while this year it was 25-31 quintal per acre.

“We have witnessed a significant increase in the arrival of maize this season as compared to last year. In April this year, we witnessed an arrival of 306 quintal, 539 quintal in May and 71,400 quintal in June while last year we recorded an arrival of 24,775 quintal in these three months,” said Sanjeev Sachdeva, secretary, Karnal Market Committee.

This season, the farmers are getting good prices of the crop as compared to last year. It is being sold at Rs 2,100-2,135 per quintal as compared to Rs 1,550-Rs 2,100 last season. Despite the increased arrival and favourable prices, farmers are grappling with the challenge of low yield.

They attribute excessive heatwave during April-May-June as the major reasons for the decline in production. Last year, farmers got a yield of nearly 45-46 quintal per acre while this year they got an average of 25-31 quintal per acre.

Bharat Sachdeva, a farmer from Karnal who had cultivated maize in 31 acres in Shekhpura Sohana village, said no doubt this year the prices are good, but the lower production has disappointed them.

“Last year, the production was good, but prices were down. This year, prices are good as compared to last season, but the yield is down. There is no provision of government purchase in Karnal grain market, so the government should start it so that farmers get minimum support price (MSP), he said.

Anil, another farmer, said, “We are pleased with the current prices, which are higher than last year. The low yield this season is a major concern.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Rajinder, another farmer, said, “The yield is not meeting our expectations. Though we are getting good prices, due to the lower yield we are not able to get good returns.”

Rajnish Chaudhary, president, Karnal Arhtiyas Association, demanded that the government should start procurement of maize for both rabi and kharif seasons at the Karnal grain market.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

2
India

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

3
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

4
Delhi

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

5
India

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

6
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

7
Haryana

Man shot dead on KMP Expressway in Haryana’s Sonepat; body found in his car

8
Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

9
World

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

10
India

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed new Foreign Secretary

Don't Miss

View All
Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Top News

Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt

Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt

Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...

Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse

Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse

Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence

Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3

Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3

24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...

National capital faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi

Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha

Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha

Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Two kidnap private company employee from Sector 53

Travel agents told to submit documents

Every 2nd Aadhaar application rejected over wrong info: DC

Chain of evidence incomplete, man walks free in drug case

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

No loud noise, chaos when iron rods fell on cars: Eyewitnesses at Delhi airport Terminal 1

Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Two boys drown in rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: DGSE issues monsoon instructions, teachers rue of vacation squandered for repair works

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions