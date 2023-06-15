Karnal SHGs helping women become self-reliant

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 14

The self-help groups (SHGs) in the district are giving a new pathway to women for progress. These groups are not only helping them change their lifestyle but also boosting their confidence. Women involved in different businesses are contributing to household finances.

As per the data collected by The Tribune, there are 4,923 SHGs in the district, accommodating 53,348 members, under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Raj Bala Verma and Kavita of Gagsina village are members of Jeevansathi Mahila Gram Sangathan. They set up two disposables-making machines with the investment of Rs 2.08 lakh, and in the last 15 to 20 days they earned a profit of Rs 15,000. “My life has changed after becoming a member of this group. I had no work experience and lacked confidence, but now I can very easily work,” said Verma, who has three children.

Kavita said her life took a positive turn after getting involved with this group. “Earlier, I was confined to home, but now I am independent,” she added.

A group of eight women from Bhusli village have set up a canteen at the office of the Karnal Municipal Corporation. They have been running this canteen for the last one month. They did not earn a substantial profit but they are satisfied that the SHG made them self-reliant.

Parveena, member of Diya Mahila SHG in Uncha Samana village, was tenth passed when she joined the SHG in 2018. She said after joining the group she realised the importance of education and is now in her final year of graduation. “I will also pursue a master’s degree after graduating,” she added.

Gaurav Kumar, CEO Zila Parishad-cum-District Mission Director of National Rural Livelihoods Mission, said they are on a mission of ‘One Block, One Product’, and the state government has signed an MoU with online trading platform Flipkart for selling products.

“We are encouraging women to be self-reliable, for which we impart training to them for different business, including dairy farming, beekeeping, stitching and making disposables,” he added.