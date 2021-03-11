Karnal terror suspects supplied explosives to three states: Probe

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 14

Four terror suspects arrested by the Karnal police had already delivered three consignments of explosives in different parts of the country earlier.

NIA likely to take them on remand As per police sources, the NIA may take the accused on remand for a thorough probe. However, along with the NIA, several other Central and state agencies have already been quizzing the accused in connection with delivery of consignments and also to get more information about the terror module. Man, who sold stolen cars, on three-day remand Nitin Sharma, who was arrested from Jammu on Friday for allegedly selling two vehicles to the terror suspects with fake RCs, was on Saturday produced in a Karnal court, which sent him on three-day police remand

Police probe revealed Nitin and Pawan Kumar of Meerut used to sell stolen vehicles. Pawan is accused of changing documents & chassis No. of vehicles. The police got info about Sandeep of Kharar, who is also ‘involved’ in the gang

They had delivered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near Ambala, Nanded in Maharashtra, Tarn Taran and Chamkaur Sahib in Punjab and now they were to deliver three IEDs to Adilabad in Telangana from Ferozepur in Punjab, said a police official.

The inquiry revealed that Pakistan-based terror suspect Harvinder Singh Rinda had provided around Rs 40 lakh to arrested accused Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, all residents of Vinjoke village in Zira, Ferozepur; and Bhupinder Singh of Bhatian village in Ludhiana, who were arrested on May 5 from Bastara toll plaza. Maximum share of the money was given to Gurpreet Singh, who ran this gang, said the official. Presently, they were on 10-day police remand and will be produced in the court on Sunday.

“We have received vital information about the terror module in which they were involved. We are verifying the facts and will produce them in a court on Sunday after the completion of their remand period. We will get their remand extended if required,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP.

About the hawala link in this case, he said they were analysing the bank accounts of the accused.