Karnal terror suspects used 'fake RCs, number plates'

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 9

Four Punjab-based terror suspects, who were arrested from the Bastara toll plaza here by the Karnal police on Thursday, were allegedly using fake registration certificates and number plates of vehicles which are already in existence at other places.

A highly-placed source in the Police Department said during the arrest, the police recovered two registration certificates of as many vehicles, but both the vehicles were with their owners in the state — one in Yamunanagar and another in Panipat.

An exercise to locate the origin of fake registration plates and certificates of the vehicles that the accused were using in Punjab has already been initiated by the police.

The investigation revealed that the accused had two vehicles in Punjab which were bearing Haryana numbers. Police teams went to Punjab to recover these vehicles. The sources claimed that one of the vehicles had been recovered by the Karnal police, but police confirmation of the same was awaited. The police will also inquire from the agent who sold these vehicles to them.

“We have recovered two registration certificates and are investigating their origin,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police. “One of our teams is in Punjab with two accused persons to check the vehicles and RCs,” the SP added.

Among the arrested persons, Gurpreet is Class X pass and unemployed, Parminder is Class XII pass and a thread machine mechanic in Ludhiana, Bhupinder Singh is a BCA dropout and a knitting manager in Ludhiana and Amandeep is Class XII pass and a taxi driver, said the Superintendent of Police.

Meanwhile, a team of the Karnal police camped in Delhi to verify the owner of the Innova car recovered with IED from the accused.

The sources also claimed that the accused were paid in lakhs by Pakistan-based Harvinder, alias Rinda, for delivering a consignment to the locations shared by him.

A team of Punjab intelligence also came to Karnal for investigating the case, said the sources.

2 vehicles in Punjab had Haryana numbers