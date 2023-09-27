Karnal trader shot 32 times, says police probe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 26

The police investigation revealed that 65-year-old Jai Bhagwan of Jhanjhari village was shot at least 32 times, said Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police (SP).

He was shot dead on Sunday when he was sitting at his grocery shop. Miscreants came there and began firing indiscriminately. The police also suspected that he was killed due to an old enmity, which was going on between two groups — Naresh Anjanthali and Krishan Dadupur. The two groups have attacked each other several times in the past.

However, a youth, Sagar Chaudhary Anjanthali (Gogi gang Delhi), has taken the responsibility of the murder on social media and the police are claiming that they would verify facts. As per the police investigation, Jai Bhagwan, his son Goldy and brother Dharambir were attacked in 2019 when they were sitting in the same shop. Goldy was accused of hatching the murder conspiracy of Vikas of Dadupur village and a relative of the ex-sarpanch of Anjanthali village, Suresh, . Vikas was murdered on January 17, 2019, and the trio were provided police security. Jai Bhagwan was an eyewitness in the case of attack on them.

