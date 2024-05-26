Karnal turnout below 2019 Lok Sabha poll figures

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 25

The political fate of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, along with 18 other candidates, were sealed today. Similarly, the future of CM Nayab Singh Saini and BJP candidate for the Karnal Vidhan Sabha seat, along with eight others, has also been locked in the EVMs.

Barring technical snag at a couple of booths, the polling remained peaceful. Despite intense heatwave, voters showed enthusiasm as youth, women, the elderly, and physically challenged people, especially in rural areas and some city booths, formed long queues to cast their votes.

The Karnal Assembly bypoll saw a voter turnout that surpassed the 2019 Assembly poll. The turnout was recorded at 57.8 per cent till 7 pm, compared to 52.37 per cent in 2019.

However, the voter turnout for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat fell short of the 2019 General Election. This time, the turnout was nearly 62.6 per cent till 7 pm, compared to 68.35 per cent in 2019. Experts considered scorching heat and less enthusiasm among urban voters as reasons for the low turnout. Uttam Singh, DC-cum-District Election Officer, said the election was conducted smoothly. “Significant enthusiasm was observed among voters, especially youth and women,” he said.

