Karnal: Two cousins drown in canal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 26

In a tragic incident, two cousins drowned in a canal near Nigdhu village in the district yesterday, said the police. The deceased are Sunil (27) and Bobby (29), both residents of Delhi. They had come to their native village Bir Badalwa for a religious function.

The incident took place when they, along with their two other cousins, were taking a bath in the canal. Suddenly, Sunil and Bobby disappeared. The police, with the help of locals, tried to rescue them, but failed. The bodies were recovered from the canal today.

“We have handed over the bodies to the family after a postmortem,” said Ramesh Chander, SHO Nigdhu.

