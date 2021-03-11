Karnal: Vigilance notice to 23 deed writers, nambardars

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 13

The State Vigilance Bureau on Friday issued notices to 23 deed writers and nambardars to report at the Karnal office on Saturday with the records of the registration of sale deeds of land during the tenure of arrested ex-tehsildar Rajbakhsh Arora.

In coming days, the team will also summon the colonisers, employees of District Town Planning office and private persons in connection with the arrest of former DTP Vikram Kumar, who was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh from a coloniser on March 11. Later, the ex-tehsildar was arrested on the statement of the DTP that the former gave him the money to issue NOC, which was mandatory for the registration of land. “We have served notices to 23 deed writers and nambardars to join the probe with the documents of sale deeds during the tenure of Arora,” said Inspector Sachin Kumar,. It is learnt that the Vigilance Bureau has made some persons witness in this case. “We are investigating the matter and the statements will be recorded,” Kumar added.