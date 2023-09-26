Karnal’s Anish clinches bronze in team event

Tribune News Service

Karnal, Serptember 25

Family members of Anish Bhanwala from Karnal, who won a bronze medal for India in a team event of 25m rapid fire pistol men in 19th Asian Games in China, are on cloud nine. He along with Vijay Vir Sidhu and Adarsh Singh was a part of the team that clinched the medal.

Anish’s father advocate Jagpal Bhanwala and mother Poonam Bhanwala celebrated his victory and gave credit to Anish’s dedication for the success. “We spoke to him in the afternoon and we are happy with his performance for the country,” said Anish’s father.

Anish won this medal a day before his birthday as he is turning 21 tomorrow. He is pursuing an MBA (first year) from Faridabad. “We are proud of our son who brought laurels to the country,” said his mother.

Anish had won a gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and remained the youngest player to have won the gold in the Commonwealth Games, Jagpal said.

His sister Muskan is also a shooter. She had won an individual gold medal in the junior world cup held in Sydney in 2018, he added.

