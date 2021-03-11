Karnal’s battered roads nightmare for commuters

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 3

The battered roads of karnal city have become a nightmare for motorists plying on them. The commuters fear that numerous potholes and worn off surfaces of the roads can lead to accidents.

A major concern for motorists is the stretch of 2.7km that connects Hansi road and Guru Brahmanand Chowk. The road witnesses heavy traffic as it leads to the city’s grain market. It not only causes inconvenience to locals and traders but is a headache for the farmers coming to sell their produce.

The work on strengthening and recarpeting of the road had began sometime back but it was then stopped. Now, plume of dust — posing health risks — because of the heavy traffic are common, the locals claim. “After raising the issue at several platforms, the work was started under the Smart City Project but it has been stopped. The authorities should expedite the work and complete it at the earliest,” said Jagjeet Singh, a local.

Similar conditions can be witnessed on Bajida road, the stretch between Railway road and Hansi Chowk, Sector-12 parking area, main roads in Sectors 32, 33, 16, 7 and other parts of the city. The two roads of Mughal Canal market, which is a major commercial hub, are in the same state.

The local traders said although recarpeting was needed on the road, only patch work was done. The district Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said he had directed the Karnal Municipal Corporation and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran to recarpet all the battered roads. “Before monsoon, we will make all the roads pothole free,” said the DC.

About the work on the stretch between Hansi Road and Guru Brahmanand Chowk, Anil Yadav, who is also CEO of the Karnal Smart City Ltd, said he had directed the contractor to complete it in a month.