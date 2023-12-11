 Karni Sena chief murder: Nitin Fauji’s kin fear for safety, urge govt to step up security : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Karni Sena chief murder: Nitin Fauji’s kin fear for safety, urge govt to step up security

Karni Sena chief murder: Nitin Fauji’s kin fear for safety, urge govt to step up security

Karni Sena chief murder: Nitin Fauji’s kin fear for safety, urge govt to step up security

Cops deployed outside Nitin Fauji’s house at Dongra Jat village.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, December 10

Family members of Lance Naik Nitin Fauji, one of the suspects in the murder case of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, are feeling insecure and have urged for adequate police arrangement for their security.

Nitin’s father Krishan Kumar, an ex-serviceman, mother and grandmother reside in Dongra Jat village in the district. They have confined themselves to the house and are avoiding stepping out ever since the murder that perpetrated in Jaipur on December 5. The Rajasthan police have arrested three persons, including Nitin Fauji, in connection with the killing.

The Mahendragarh district police have already deployed two security personnel outside Nitin’s house and a policeman is patrolling in the village round-the-clock to keep a tab on the situation.

“We request the state government to make arrangements for the security of my family to prevent the possibility of any untoward incident in future,” Krishan said.

He maintained they were still unable to believe that Nitin was involved in the crime as he had a good service record. “Nitin went to Mahendragarh city on November 9 to get his car repaired. Thereafter, he neither returned home nor made any contact with us,” Krishan added.

Nitin had joined the Army as Lance Naik in 2020 and was posted at 19-Jat Regiment in Alwar district of Rajasthan. He came home on November 7 on two-day leave.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said Nitin’s father had not yet demanded more security personnel. However, two cops had been deployed round-the-clock at his house to ensure the safety of his family members.

#Mahendragarh


