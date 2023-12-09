Karni Sena chief murder: Policemen deployed at accused’s Mahendragarh house

Mahendragarh, December 8
Keeping in view the protests against the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the local police today provided security cover to the accused Lance Naik Nitin Fouji’s family residing at Dongra Jat village in the district.
Nitin, the prime accused in the case, has been absconding.
“Four police personnel have been deployed outside Nitin’s house, where his father, mother and grandmother reside. Even though they are avoiding stepping out of the house, the cover is needed from a security point of view. A police rider has also been patrolling the village round the clock,” said an official.
He maintained that only the accused’s relatives were visiting the house to meet his parents. The police were in constant touch with Nitin’s father for any input.
Sources said local teams were carrying out raids at various places in Rewari district in search of Nitin. “Today, one of the teams conducted raids in Dharuhera area of Rewari district, but could not get any lead,” they said.
