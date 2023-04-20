Karni Sena chief Surajpal Amu’s brother hangs self to death in Oyo room in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 20

Karni Sena national president Surajpal Amu’s brother Nainpal allegedly died by suicide in an Oyo room in Sohna in late evening on Wednesday. His body was found hanging in the bathroom and police handed it over to the kin after post mortem examination, said police.

A close friend of Surajpal Amu said that 48-year-old Nainpal was ill since a long time and was also admitted in Medicity for about a week recently.

He was discharged from there after his health improved, but due to a faulty AC at home, he was shifted to a room in Oyo Residency near their house in Sohna, where he died by suicide by hanging himself.

His body was cremated today, he added.

In 2021, Surajpal Amu’s elder son Anirudh Raghav’s body was also found hanging in his flat located in Kavinagar police station area in Ghaziabad. Raghav's mother had accused Raghav's wife Shalu of killing their son and an FIR was registered against Shalu.

Surajpal Amu had come into limelight for organising protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmavat’ for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film. He had also threatened film actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

