Karni Sena chief Surajpal Amu’s brother hangs self to death in Oyo room in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 20
Karni Sena national president Surajpal Amu’s brother Nainpal allegedly died by suicide in an Oyo room in Sohna in late evening on Wednesday. His body was found hanging in the bathroom and police handed it over to the kin after post mortem examination, said police.
A close friend of Surajpal Amu said that 48-year-old Nainpal was ill since a long time and was also admitted in Medicity for about a week recently.
He was discharged from there after his health improved, but due to a faulty AC at home, he was shifted to a room in Oyo Residency near their house in Sohna, where he died by suicide by hanging himself.
His body was cremated today, he added.
In 2021, Surajpal Amu’s elder son Anirudh Raghav’s body was also found hanging in his flat located in Kavinagar police station area in Ghaziabad. Raghav's mother had accused Raghav's wife Shalu of killing their son and an FIR was registered against Shalu.
Surajpal Amu had come into limelight for organising protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmavat’ for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film. He had also threatened film actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle
The truck was ambushed when it was moving from Bhimber Gali ...
2002 Gujarat riots: Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, 66 other accused acquitted in Naroda Gam case
11 people were killed in Naroda Gam riots; former VHP leader...
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village
Her flight departed at 2.30 pm after nearly an hour of delay