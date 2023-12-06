Karni Sena chief’s murder: Father of accused from Haryana says no contact with him for weeks

PTI

Chandigarh, December 6

The family of one of the two men allegedly involved in the killing of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Wednesday said they have had no contact with him for the past few weeks.

Gogamedi was shot dead on Tuesday in the living room of his house in Jaipur.

“On November 9, my son had gone to get his car repaired in Mahendergarh. The same day he got his car repaired, but there has been no contact with him since that day,” the father of Nitin Fauji told reporters in Haryana’s Mahendergarh when asked that his son’s name has figured in the Jaipur incident.

One of Nitin’s classmates told reporters in Mahendergarh that he was shocked and could not believe when he came to know about the incident from the media.

“He (Nitin) was very good in studies and we were classmates in school...later he decided to join the Army,” the classmate said.

“Nitin who got married a year ago was good at studies. Don’t know who brainwashed him. We still don’t believe after his name emerged in the case,” he said.

Some villagers in Mahendergarh from where Nitin comes also said they still could not believe that he could carry out such an act.

The Rajasthan Police also carried out searches to nab the two accused who allegedly killed Gogamedi on Tuesday. Police said one of the accused is from Haryana and the other from Rajasthan.