Kartikeya Sharma richest Rajya Sabha poll candidate in Haryana with assets worth over Rs 390 crore

Convicted in three cheque bounce cases

Kartikeya Sharma richest Rajya Sabha poll candidate in Haryana with assets worth over Rs 390 crore

Kartikeya Sharma, Independent

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, June 2

Convicted in three cheque bounce cases, Independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll from Haryana Kartikeya Sharma is the richest among the three contenders with assets worth over Rs 390.63 crore, according to his election affidavit.

Congress’ Ajay Maken, who served in the Manmohan Singh government, has assets worth Rs 26.31 crore, while BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar, a former minister, has assets worth Rs 4.38 crore.

Son of former Ambala MLA Venod Sharma, Kartikeya (41) was convicted under Sections 138 and 141 of the Negotiable Instruments Act in three cheque bounce cases by the court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Borivali, Mumbai, on May 23, 2018. As per his affidavit, in two cases, he was sentenced to six-month simple imprisonment with Rs 7.25 lakh fine each. In the third case, he was sentenced to six-month simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 14 lakh. The appeals against all three cases are pending in the Sessions Court, Goregaon, Mumbai. Vide orders dated June 21, 2018, the sentences passed on May 23, 2018, were suspended till the decision on appeals.

Among movable assets, he has Rs 1.76 lakh cash and Rs 9.77 lakh in bank deposits. Under the head of investment in bonds/shares and units in companies/mutual funds, he has assets worth Rs 14.60 crore in Piccadily Hotels Private Limited, Rs 35.04 lakh in Soon-N-Sure Holdings Limited and Rs 367.65 crore in Mark Buildtech Private Limited.

He also owns assets in Orient Craft Infrastructure Limited, Good Morning India Media Private Limited, Indi Media Company Private Limited, Direct TV Private Limited, Information TV Private Limited, among other firms.

His movable assets are worth Rs 387.64 crore. He has 2.52-acre agricultural land worth Rs 1.5 crore in southwest Delhi. He, along with his spouse, has total assets worth Rs 390.63 crore.

He has mentioned his profession as business and earnings from salary. He is a Bachelor of Science, Business Management, from Kings College, London.

Ajay Maken, 58, has no criminal case pending against him. Along with his wife and dependents, he has movable assets worth Rs 7.42 crore and properties worth Rs 18.89 crore. It includes Rs 3.32 crore in bank deposits in his name, and Rs 68.71 lakh under bonds/shares/mutual funds. He has a Maruti Brezza car worth Rs 9.54 lakh and residential property worth Rs 8.33 crore.

He is a postgraduate in public administration from Himachal Pradesh University and earns through interest, dividend and pension.

Krishan Lal Panwar, 64, has no criminal case pending against him. He and his wife have movable assets worth Rs 1.98 crore, including a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 26 lakh.

Among the immovable assets worth Rs 2.4 crore, he, along with his wife, has residential properties and non-agricultural land worth Rs 1.20 crore each.

