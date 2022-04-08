Kashmiri Pandits get plots after 30-year wait

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, April 7

“Today is not less than a festival for us as we have struggled hard to see this day which has provided a huge relief to 182 families of Kashmiri Pandits who bought land in Bahadurgarh town in 1991 and dreamt of settling there by constructing homes. It’s late, but the day has come when we can fulfil our three-decade old dream,” said Dilip Handoo, president, Displaced Kashmiri Pandit Welfare Association.

It’s a Dream come true Who says justice is not done. We raised our voice and this government not only listened to it but also fulfilled our demand. It has boosted our confidence and our children will now be able to live comfortably in their homes. My dream of having my own house will come true. Krishna Misri, a beneficiary

Actually, the three-decade long wait for such Kashmiri Pandits came to an end on Thursday, with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh and Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh in Jhajjar city physically handing over the allotment letters to many of them on Thursday. The district authorities have provided them land at the HSVP, Sector 2, in Bahadurgarh.

“Thank you state government for giving us the allotment letter. Firstly, we had spent a lot of money to buy 300 yard land in Bahadurgarh in 1991 and then made several rounds of government offices in the past three decades to get our right. We are glad,” reacted Phula Baan from Kashmir after getting the letter from the DC.

Ravinder Vishen, another beneficiary, said it was a historical day for them, as what didn’t happen in 30 years happened in merely 10 days. “A long battle ended with a happy note and we are grateful to the Haryana Government and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who felt our pain and helped us quickly,” he added.

Dilip Handoo said many of the Kashmiti Pandits were at present living in Jammu and Kashmir, Pune and Delhi. “Now all these are planning to build their houses over the allotted land. Our next generation too is enthused by the development,” he added.

Advocate NK Vishen said 182 families were given ownership papers today. Besides, some families had already got their land.

