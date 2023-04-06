Kataria's family approaches CM, seeks security for him

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 5

A day after Gurugram youth Karan Kataria accused the London School of Economics (LSE) of being Hinduphobic and mentally harassing him for upholding his culture, his family has approached the Haryana Chief Minister.

Kataria’s mother and younger sister have shot off a letter to CM Manohar Lal Khattar, highlighting their fears regarding Kataria safety, claiming things had turned worse for him after he came out and took a stand against the “oppression”.

Seeking his intervention in getting security for their son in the institution, the family alleged that ever since he took on the authorities, he was being cornered, subjected to smear campaigns and bullied on the campus. “He has taken on very big people in foreign land. He is son of Haryana and we seek your help to ensure his safety,” the family said in its letter.

Meanwhile, a source close to the family claimed that Kataria had reportedly even reached out to the Indian High Commission and was being aided. The Indian Diaspora in London, too, is extending support to him and the cause, as many more students from prestigious institutions are voicing similar concerns.

The LSE is, meanwhile, yet to issue any statement.

Karan Kataria hit the headlines after he was disqualified from the LSE student elections.