Kathak danseuse Pallavi Pinge enthrals at Surajkund mela

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 28

Zirakpur (Chandigarh)-based Kathak danseuse Pallavi Pinge enthralled the audience at the International Crafts Mela at Surajkund at a cultural event on Sunday. The programme was held at Chaupal (central stage for cultural events at the crafts mela with an array of visitors.

Pallavi (48) presented a dance ballet titled as “Meera Vaani” (voice of Meera ) with her team. “Meera Vanni” is a ballet based on poems of well-known saint Meera Bai . The presentation was a tribute to the legendary late Lata Mangeshkar, says Pinge. She said all poems had also been sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The ballet showcased the life of Meera Bai and her divine love for Krishna through her dance, according to the danseuse. Though it was choreographed by Pallavi herself she was assisted by her daughter Kanhari Pinge. Other artistes of the team included Jannat Sood, Aarna Dhoke, Geeta Chauhal, Kunika Chandan, Astha Sardana, Sneha Deb Burman, Tanya Patidar and Khushi Khichi.

Pallavi Pinge is an Indian classical dancer and a photographer. She teaches Kathak at her own studio Kalakunj and has performed in Chandigarh and Delhi.

