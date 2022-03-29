Kathak danseuse Pallavi Pinge enthrals at Surajkund mela

Faridabad, March 28
Zirakpur (Chandigarh)-based Kathak danseuse Pallavi Pinge enthralled the audience at the International Crafts Mela at Surajkund at a cultural event on Sunday. The programme was held at Chaupal (central stage for cultural events at the crafts mela with an array of visitors.
Pallavi (48) presented a dance ballet titled as “Meera Vaani” (voice of Meera ) with her team. “Meera Vanni” is a ballet based on poems of well-known saint Meera Bai . The presentation was a tribute to the legendary late Lata Mangeshkar, says Pinge. She said all poems had also been sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The ballet showcased the life of Meera Bai and her divine love for Krishna through her dance, according to the danseuse. Though it was choreographed by Pallavi herself she was assisted by her daughter Kanhari Pinge. Other artistes of the team included Jannat Sood, Aarna Dhoke, Geeta Chauhal, Kunika Chandan, Astha Sardana, Sneha Deb Burman, Tanya Patidar and Khushi Khichi.
Pallavi Pinge is an Indian classical dancer and a photographer. She teaches Kathak at her own studio Kalakunj and has performed in Chandigarh and Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100
Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab
Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...
Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court
Justice Grewal observes a phrase or an idiom sent through a ...